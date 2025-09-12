It's Gus Macker Weekend in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — This weekend, Walker will host the tenth annual Gus Macker basketball tournament at Kenowa Hills High School, bringing together hundreds of amateur players, some from nine different states.

Scott McNeal, the founder of Gus Macker, reflected on the tournament's humble beginnings.

“My nickname is Gus Macker. So, I'm the guy that started in the driveway. We start in our driveway in Lowell,” he said.

That was 51 years ago, and McNeal still participates in Macker events every week.

He recalled a peak moment for the tournament in the early 90s: “We peaked like 91-92 in Belding with 5,400 teams of four in Belding, of only 5000 people. It was incredible.”

Over the years, as the tournament shifted from bigger cities to smaller towns and suburbs due to various challenges, it found a home at Kenowa Hills High School. Julie Lanka from Kenowa Hills Public Schools noted, “We thought kids need this competition. They need this weekend of structured fun. So why not host one ourselves?”

All proceeds from the tournament support students and student programs. Lanka explained, “We make the kids sing for their supper. They come here and they volunteer all weekend, and then we will give their organization a check for the work that they do.”

The tournament expects a youthful roster, with McNeal estimating that approximately 75% of participants nationwide are under the age of 18. “I think that the biggest surprise to me and working with the Macker is just how excited kids are to come here and have one last Macker tournament to participate in,” said Lanka. “It's really great to see them light up and to have a whole weekend of fun with their buddies, with their whole family here watching them.”

Among the highlights of the tournament is a unique prize—the Toilet Bowl trophy, awarded to teams that lose two games during the weekend. Lanka noted, “There is stiff competition for that Toilet Bowl trophy.”

The Gus Macker tournament runs Saturday and Sunday at Kenowa Hills High School.

