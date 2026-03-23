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INTEVIEW: Call for donations ahead of this year's YMCA White Elephant Sale

Call for donations for the 2026 YMCA White Elephant Sale in Grand Rapids.
Call for donations for the 2026 YMCA White Elephant Sale in Grand Rapids.
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COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The annual (and very popular) YMCA White Elephant Sale is only a month away, and the YMCA Service Club is putting a call out for donations for the sale.

All the profits raised from this sale goes to YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin.

Details about this year's event:

  • April 24-25, 2026
  • Friday: Early Bird Special, pay $10 to get first chance from 8-9:30 a.m.
    • Free Entry 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: Free Entry 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. website
  • Location: 4273 Alpine Ave. NW, Comstock Park (former Art Van Furniture)
  • Find more information on Facebook or their website

Four Donation Options:

  • YMCA Branch Book Barrels (only for books, DVDs, CDs, Vinyls)
    • Located in Y branches: Spartan-Nash, Visser, Wolverine, Mary Free Bed, Lowell
    • Feb. 10 - April 15
  • Drop off at Sale Site
    • 4273 Alpine Nw, Comstock Park
      • Go to "Customer Service" dock in back, on northwest side of teh store
    • March 17-28: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
    • March 30-April 17: Monday thru Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Online Request Form
    • Preferred method for scheduling a pickup
  • Email to request a pickup
    • wespickup@gryserviceclub.org

Donations are tax-deductible.

WATCH BELOW: WHAT KIND OF DONATIONS IS THE YMCA LOOKING FOR?

Call for donations for the 2026 YMCA White Elephant Sale in Grand Rapids.

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