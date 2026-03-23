INTEVIEW: Call for donations ahead of this year's YMCA White Elephant Sale

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The annual (and very popular) YMCA White Elephant Sale is only a month away, and the YMCA Service Club is putting a call out for donations for the sale.
All the profits raised from this sale goes to YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin.
Details about this year's event:
- April 24-25, 2026
- Friday: Early Bird Special, pay $10 to get first chance from 8-9:30 a.m.
- Free Entry 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Saturday: Free Entry 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. website
- Location: 4273 Alpine Ave. NW, Comstock Park (former Art Van Furniture)
- Find more information on Facebook or their website
Four Donation Options:
- YMCA Branch Book Barrels (only for books, DVDs, CDs, Vinyls)
- Located in Y branches: Spartan-Nash, Visser, Wolverine, Mary Free Bed, Lowell
- Feb. 10 - April 15
- Drop off at Sale Site
- 4273 Alpine Nw, Comstock Park
- Go to "Customer Service" dock in back, on northwest side of teh store
- March 17-28: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- March 30-April 17: Monday thru Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- 4273 Alpine Nw, Comstock Park
- Online Request Form
- Preferred method for scheduling a pickup
- Email to request a pickup
- wespickup@gryserviceclub.org
Donations are tax-deductible.
WATCH BELOW: WHAT KIND OF DONATIONS IS THE YMCA LOOKING FOR?
Call for donations for the 2026 YMCA White Elephant Sale in Grand Rapids.