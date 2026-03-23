INTEVIEW: Call for donations ahead of this year's YMCA White Elephant Sale

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The annual (and very popular) YMCA White Elephant Sale is only a month away, and the YMCA Service Club is putting a call out for donations for the sale.

All the profits raised from this sale goes to YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin.

Details about this year's event:



April 24-25, 2026

Friday: Early Bird Special, pay $10 to get first chance from 8-9:30 a.m.

Free Entry 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: Free Entry 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. website

Location: 4273 Alpine Ave. NW, Comstock Park (former Art Van Furniture)

Find more information on Facebook or their website

Four Donation Options:



YMCA Branch Book Barrels (only for books, DVDs, CDs, Vinyls)

Located in Y branches: Spartan-Nash, Visser, Wolverine, Mary Free Bed, Lowell Feb. 10 - April 15

Drop off at Sale Site

4273 Alpine Nw, Comstock Park

Go to "Customer Service" dock in back, on northwest side of teh store March 17-28: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. March 30-April 17: Monday thru Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Online Request Form

Preferred method for scheduling a pickup

Email to request a pickup

wespickup@gryserviceclub.org



Donations are tax-deductible.

WATCH BELOW: WHAT KIND OF DONATIONS IS THE YMCA LOOKING FOR?

Call for donations for the 2026 YMCA White Elephant Sale in Grand Rapids.

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