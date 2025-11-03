Insurance agent begins transformation of vacant car wash into unique office

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After losing his office to a fire 2023, Jeff Lamborne is turning an unusual challenge into an opportunity by converting a vacant car wash into his new Farm Bureau insurance office.

Lamborn, who has been a Farm Bureau insurance agent for 28 years, lost his previous location of more than 20 years to a fire that left nothing but a vacant lot. Rather than rebuild on the same site, he decided to purchase an abandoned car wash that had been empty for four to five years.

"I wasn't originally thinking of this to be the office, but after I thought about it for a while, we came in here, I'm like, this could be really cool," Lamborne said.

The building's unique features drew him in, particularly the exposed beams that will create an open, spacious feel for both employees and clients. The converted space will total around 5,000 square feet for Lamborn'es office taking up the front portion and a separate 4,000-square-foot suite in the back that he plans to rent out for retail or multipurpose use.

"It's got these really nice beams that we could utilize. Have a nice open look," Lamborn said. "So when people come in to work, it's like, this is a nice place to work. Or, you know, from the clients come in, it's a cool place."

The project represents uncharted territory for Lamborne, who admits he's never undertaken such a renovation before.

"It's definitely a little nerve wracking," Lamborne said. "Seeing if it comes together the way I think it's going to."

The conversion has presented unique challenges that don't come with typical office construction. Zach with Obsidian Construction has been working hundreds of hours on the project, dealing with the building's "little idiosyncrasies" that come with repurposing a former car wash.

Local officials have been supportive of the unusual project. The township has been patient and helpful throughout the permitting process, excited about bringing new life to the vacant building.

Some people have been enthusiastic about the creative reuse of the space while others question why anyone would want to renovate an old car wash.

I've had some people say, why would you want to redo a car wash?"

The experience has also given Lamborne a new perspective on the insurance products he sells. Having been on the claims side of a major loss for the first time in his 28-year career, he gained appreciation for how Farm Bureau insurance handles large claims.

"I had no idea when you sell stuff, you know, we take care of you. But I've never really been on the side of a big loss, where they kind of come in and put their arms around you," Lamborn said. "It's been very nice to say the stuff I've been selling for 28 years is actually good stuff."

Lamborn's seven-person team has been patient during the transition period as they work from temporary locations. He hopes to move into the converted car wash office during the second quarter of next year.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

