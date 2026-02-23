'Ideas from way out of left field': Whitecaps reveal fan food vote candidates

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A sign that spring is just around the corner has appeared: the West Michigan Whitecaps' annual fan food vote is now open!

The ballclub earlier solicited suggestions from fans for new items to hit the concession stands. Now five finalists have been chosen.

“Every year our fans bring the creativity to this competition and come up with ideas from way out of left field,” said Whitecaps Director of Marketing Ben Love. “This year was certainly no exception.”

Fans are encouraged to vote which one they most want to see on the menu during the 2026 season, as the Whitecaps defend their Midwest League Title.

Here are the contestants:

Mac Bat

West Michigan Whitecaps The mac bat, a finalist in the 2026 West Michigan Whitecaps' fan food vote.

Described as a waffle cone filled with mac & cheese, plus pulled pork and BBQ sauce.

Fried Pickle Quesadilla

West Michigan Whitecaps The fried pickle quesadilla, a finalist in the 2026 West Michigan Whitecaps' Fan Food Vote.

A fried pickle chip tortilla with pepper jack cheese inside. A side of ranch provided for dipping.

Pig Ear

West Michigan Whitecaps The pig ear, a finalist in the 2026 West Michigan Whitecaps' Fan Food Vote.

Take an elephant ear and top it with pulled pork, sweet apple filling, zesty slaw, diced onions and BBQ sauce.

Fat Crash Slammy

West Michigan Whitecaps The Fat Crash Slammy, a finalist in the 2026 West Michigan Whitecaps' Fan Food Vote.

A spin on a fat tommy, this long roll sandwiches chicken tenders, fries, and cheese curds, all topped with marinara sauce.

Elot Brat

West Michigan Whitecaps The elote brat, a finalist in the 2026 West Michigan Whitecaps' Fan Food Vote.

Using a pretzel bun, a class ballpark brat is relished with Mexican street corn, sweet crema, cotija cheese, and tortilla strips.

Voting runs until March 6, 2026. The winning food item will make its debut when the Whitecaps host their home opener on April 7 at 6:35 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube