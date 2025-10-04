How Michigan's new gun laws connect schools with gun safety

WALKER, Mich. — Two new Michigan laws that took effect Oct. 1 require schools to educate families about safe firearm storage.

The first law requires the state health department to send best practices on safe firearm storage to the state education department and all public and private schools. The second mandates that schools and districts share this information with the public.

Local districts including Northview, Comstock Park and Kenowa Hills public schools have posted the required information on their websites.

Josh Bare, owner of BPF Solutions in Walker where he teaches firearm skills and safety, said the school requirements build on Michigan's 2023 safe storage law, which many gun owners may not fully understand.

"Firearm safety is paramount," said Bare, a Navy veteran who has operated his training business since October 2022. "So whenever I'm teaching my students, whether it's an advanced student, they're going through a CPL class, or we're going through a private class, it always starts with safety."

Under Michigan's 2023 safe storage law, firearms must be secured if children could gain access to them.

"If there is a child that can gain access to a firearm, you need to fall under the safe storage law," Bare explained. "You need to have it in either a lock box that is specifically designed for safe storage of a firearm, or it needs to be unloaded with a trigger guard or a barrel clear that's locked in a safe."

A barrel clear is a lock that threads through the barrel or chamber, preventing the firearm from functioning even if ammunition is present.

The law applies to any situation where children under 18 could access firearms, regardless of whether they live in the home.

Bare said safe storage doesn't have to be expensive. Many county sheriff departments provide free chamber locks, and basic lock boxes cost $50 to $100 at sporting goods stores or online retailers.

"You start somewhere," Bare said. "Start checking your boxes as far as safe storage goes first. And then, if you have more firearms, you need to put them in a mass storage like a safe."

For instance, he noted, gun safes are available at retailers including Dunham's Sports and even Walmart.

He noted that firearms dealers aren't required to inform buyers about Michigan's storage laws, leaving many gun owners unaware of their legal obligations.

"If you are in Michigan, they're not going to give you, right now, anything that would be like a flyer. Hey, by the way, there's Michigan laws that you now have to make sure this firearm is secured," Bare said.

BPF Solutions teaches more than just firearms skills. Bare's curriculum includes situational awareness, Michigan gun laws, even emergency medicine.

"You're more likely to use emergency medicine than you are to use your firearm," he said.

Bare suggested schools could enhance their compliance by partnering with local law enforcement or certified training businesses to provide more comprehensive safety education beyond basic web postings.

The new school notification requirements aim to ensure parents understand their legal responsibilities and safety options, even if they're not currently gun owners.

