Holiday events this week in Comstock Park and Northview

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Here's what's happening this week in Comstock Park and Northview:
Comstock Park: Community Christmas Tree Lighting
It has been many years since Comstock Park had a community Christmas tree. Now they do again.
- Tree Lighting
- Thursday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.
- Comstock Park Plaza, corner of West River Dr and School St
- Hot chocolate and carol singing
Holly Jolly Days
Actually, it's one day.
- Santa
- Tree lighting
- Northview Varsity Voices
- Crafts
- Cocoa
- Wednesday, December 3, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Devon Self Storage, 4111 Plainfield Ave NE, next to Lowe's
Santa Breakfast
Great way to start the weekend.
- Fresh pancakes
- Coffee and cocoa
- Silent auction
- Choir
- Photos with Santa
- Saturday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Must get tickets in advance online: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 10 and under.
- Go to the back of the school to the athletic entrance. Park in south lot