Holiday events this week in Comstock Park and Northview

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Here's what's happening this week in Comstock Park and Northview:

Comstock Park: Community Christmas Tree Lighting

It has been many years since Comstock Park had a community Christmas tree. Now they do again.

  • Tree Lighting
  • Thursday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.
  • Comstock Park Plaza, corner of West River Dr and School St
  • Hot chocolate and carol singing

Holly Jolly Days

Actually, it's one day.

  • Santa
  • Tree lighting
  • Northview Varsity Voices
  • Crafts
  • Cocoa
  • Wednesday, December 3, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Devon Self Storage, 4111 Plainfield Ave NE, next to Lowe's

Santa Breakfast
Great way to start the weekend.

    • Fresh pancakes
    • Coffee and cocoa
    • Silent auction
    • Choir
    • Photos with Santa
    • Saturday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

    • Must get tickets in advance online: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 10 and under.

      TICKETS TO SANTA BREAKFAST

    • Go to the back of the school to the athletic entrance. Park in south lot

