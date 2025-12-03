Holiday events this week in Comstock Park and Northview

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Here's what's happening this week in Comstock Park and Northview:

Comstock Park: Community Christmas Tree Lighting

It has been many years since Comstock Park had a community Christmas tree. Now they do again.

Tree Lighting

Thursday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.

Comstock Park Plaza, corner of West River Dr and School St

Hot chocolate and carol singing



Holly Jolly Days

Actually, it's one day.

Santa

Tree lighting

Northview Varsity Voices

Crafts

Cocoa

Wednesday, December 3, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Devon Self Storage, 4111 Plainfield Ave NE, next to Lowe's

Santa Breakfast

Great way to start the weekend.





Fresh pancakes

Coffee and cocoa

Silent auction

Choir

Photos with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Must get tickets in advance online: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 10 and under. TICKETS TO SANTA BREAKFAST

Go to the back of the school to the athletic entrance. Park in south lot

