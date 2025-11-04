Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Help veterans and learn about putting out fires in the home: Walker events this week

WALKER, Mich. — Here are a couple of Walker items for this week:

Community Fire Extinguisher Training:
Saturday, November 8
9 am
Fire Station 2 in Standale. (4101 Lake MI Dr NW)
Call (616) 791-6840 to reserve your spot.

Veterans Day Drive
Through Nov 7.
Main drop-off: Walker Ice and Fitness Center
4151 Remembrance Rd NW

18 other locations:

Drop off locations.jpg
Drop off locations.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

