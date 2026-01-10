Hall of Honor to be dedicated at Comstock Park High School

WALKER, Mich. — The echoes of a century's worth of footsteps, achievements, and dreams finally have a permanent home at Comstock Park High School, where a new Hall of Honor will be unveiled Monday evening in a celebration years in the making.

"We wanted to find a place that would preserve history and have it all in the same place," Principal Kendra Faustin explained, standing in the hallway that showcases more than 1,000 names representing athletic excellence, academic achievement, military service, and distinguished alumni. "We want our students to be surrounded by greats, having some representation and being able to spend time with those that came before them."

The timing couldn't be more fitting. This marks Comstock Park High School's centennial year, and the community has risen to the occasion through generous donations that funded the entire project. What emerged from yearbooks dating back to 1928 is a testament to the extraordinary people this school has produced.

Assistant Principal Tony Petkus, in his 16th year at the school, has been deeply involved in the research process – a labor of love that revealed stories both inspiring and sobering. "Every one of these plates has a story behind it," he said. "Some of these military folks graduated in May or June, and a couple months later, they were killed in action for our freedoms."

The Hall of Honor brings together previously scattered recognition programs under one roof. The Hackmath Award, first given in 1965, and the Francis Shew Award celebrate students who excel not just academically, but in character and community involvement. The Janssen-Snyder Awards, dating back to 1953, honor those who combine athletic prowess with academic achievement and exemplary character.

Faustin particularly treasures the visual representations that tell these stories. "I love that we have photos of the awards and what they mean," she noted, explaining how the displays help current students understand the legacy of excellence they're part of. The awards honor figures like Adele Snyder, remembered by alumni as "a tough cookie" who had high expectations but helped students meet them – a fitting tribute to the dedicated educators who shaped generations.

For Nate Gould, a 2006 graduate who returned as a special education teacher consultant, the Hall of Honor represents something deeply personal. His father won the male athlete award in 1976, his cousin is recognized for all-state academic and athletic achievements, and a close friend earned distinction as salutatorian. "I think we have a rich history, and just exposing students to all the great people that came through here and how successful they've been – this is a great foundation," Gould reflected.

What sets this initiative apart is its living, breathing nature. The Hall of Honor isn't a static memorial but an evolving celebration of excellence. Plans are already underway for distinguished alumni recognition, with one or two honorees selected annually across eight different genres – business, technology, science, and beyond.

"There's people that may not have done extremely well academically or athletically but have done extremely well as a person in life," Petkus explained. The goals are ambitious but achievable: create an online database where visitors can learn detailed stories about each honoree, bringing their achievements to life for current and future students.

The dedication ceremony Monday evening begins with registration at 6:30 p.m. and the official unveiling. The event is open to the public, and the hallway will remain accessible during evening school events, allowing community members to share stories and reconnect with their school's rich heritage.

Future phases include display cases for historical memorabilia, yearbook murals adorning the hallway's 20 doors, and trophy cases showcasing a century of achievements. Students will play an increasing role in maintaining and expanding the digital presence, ensuring this living memorial continues to inspire for the next 100 years.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

