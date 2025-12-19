'God put her there': Staff at The Score jumps to help cancer patient

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sometimes, help comes exactly when it's needed most.

That's exactly what happened last Monday evening at The Score, the popular restaurant and sports bar in the Northview neighborhood, when staff members pivoted from serving meals saving a life, when a cancer patient experienced a medical emergency.

Tammy Krol, a single mother of six who recently finished cancer treatments, had stopped at The Score around 6 p.m. with her boyfriend for her favorite meal – fish and chips. But what started as a dinner out after a cardiologist appointment quickly turned frightening.

"My heart was still racing, but I started to get a pressure like somebody was choking me, and I couldn't breathe very well," Tammy explained. The cancer treatments may have been causing heart issues; whatever was happening, her heart rate sometimes spiked to 176 beats per minute even while at rest.

When Tammy tried to walk from her booth to the bar, she couldn't make it. That's when Ryan Stowell, working behind the bar, recognized something was seriously wrong.

"All of a sudden, the gentleman over here happened to bring a card and some money, cash, trying to tip the server and ask for some to-go boxes," Stowell recalled. "It seemed very much urgent. And then I look over at the table and notice there was a little heart monitor thing on her finger, kind of going a little berserk."

Stowell immediately sprang into action, running to get managers involved. What happened next showcases the kind of community spirit that makes our neighborhoods special.

Manager Jerica didn't just respond – she became Krol's anchor in a scary moment. "She held my hand, and she helped me to breathe through. She got my hair pulled back so it was out of my way. Helped me get my jacket off," Krol said. "She was perfectly calm. She kept me calm."

The male manager called 911 and helped coordinate the paramedics' arrival. Both managers stayed with Krol instead of returning to their other duties, having staff members take over their responsibilities.

Even more remarkable? The restaurant had off-duty paramedics sitting at the bar who quietly kept watch, ready to step in if needed. Other staff members, including another bartender, expressed concern and monitored the situation.

"I mean, God, put her there. There was no other explanation," Krol said of Jerica's presence during the crisis.

For Stowell, it was simply a matter of priorities. "Fortunately enough, it was just slow enough at that point that it was more of a priority than, you know, dealing with some of the tickets that were coming in and the bar guests. They completely understood the dynamic."

The teamwork paid off. Krol was transported by ambulance to the emergency room and received the treatment she needed. Her fish and chips? They made the trip home as leftovers – a small reminder of a night when strangers became guardian angels.

Since the couple's meal was interrupted, The Score treated them to exactly the same dishes—this time piping hot—when they visited The Score for interviews with FOX 17.

FOX 17 The Score completely recreated the meal that was interrupted by Tammy's medical emergency.

"Total strangers, just come in and just help you. It was amazing," Krol said. "Without them, I mean, I would have been far off worse."

As Stowell put it: "Of all people, Jerica, you were in by far the best hands. She's the best at making people feel comfortable in chaotic situations."

It's a reminder that heroes don't always wear capes – sometimes they wear aprons and carry order pads, ready to drop everything when someone needs help. In a world that can feel disconnected, The Score staff proved that community still means looking out for one another, even when that person is a complete stranger having dinner.

And for Tammy Krol, who's fighting her own battle with cancer, that Monday night became proof that she's not fighting alone.

Note: A woman can be seen in our video hugging Tammy. The woman is not Jerica, rather, another manager who stopped to express her relief at seeing Tammy. Jerica was off duty when we visited The Score.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube