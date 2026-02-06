Free gun locks can prevent tragedies

WALKER, Mich. — Gun safety requires multiple security steps, not just one measure, says Special Lt. Pat Agema of Michigan State Police District 6, headquartered in Walker.
While a gun safe in a locked room provides the most comprehensive protection, gun locks serve as an essential safety component that makes firearms inoperable.
"The most effective way to secure a gun is going to be in a locked gun safe, with a gun lock on it, inside the safe, in a locked room," Agema explained during a recent demonstration.
Where to Get Free Gun Locks
Law enforcement agencies across Michigan provide gun locks free of charge:
- Michigan State Police posts - Simply walk in and ask at the counter.
- Local police departments including Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Walker, Wyoming, and the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
- Available through the Project ChildSafe program.
- No paperwork or identification required - just visit any participating agency.
How to Use a Cable Gun Lock
For Handguns:
• Remove the magazine and ensure the firearm is completely unloaded.
• Double-check that no ammunition remains in the chamber.
• Thread the cable lock through the magazine well and into the action.
• Insert the key and turn to lock • Store the key separately, away from children's reach.
For Rifles:
• Remove the magazine and clear all ammunition.
• Pull the action back to verify the chamber is empty.
• Feed the cable lock through the action.
• Lock with the provided key.
• The firearm cannot function or go into battery with the lock engaged.
Additional Safety Measures
Gun locks should complement, not replace, comprehensive firearm safety:
- Store ammunition separately from firearms
- Keep weapons unloaded when not in use
- Use locked storage containers or gun safes
- Store keys and combinations away from children
- Have ongoing conversations with children about gun safety
Teaching Children Gun Safety
Agema recommends teaching children these key rules:
- Stop - Don't touch any firearm you encounter
- Don't touch - Leave the area immediately
- Tell an adult - Find a trusted adult right away
- Leave if friends want to show you a gun
- Never post pictures of firearms on social media
