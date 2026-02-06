Free gun locks can prevent tragedies

WALKER, Mich. — Gun safety requires multiple security steps, not just one measure, says Special Lt. Pat Agema of Michigan State Police District 6, headquartered in Walker.

While a gun safe in a locked room provides the most comprehensive protection, gun locks serve as an essential safety component that makes firearms inoperable.

"The most effective way to secure a gun is going to be in a locked gun safe, with a gun lock on it, inside the safe, in a locked room," Agema explained during a recent demonstration.

Where to Get Free Gun Locks

Law enforcement agencies across Michigan provide gun locks free of charge:

Michigan State Police posts - Simply walk in and ask at the counter.

Local police departments including Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Walker, Wyoming, and the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Available through the Project ChildSafe program.

No paperwork or identification required - just visit any participating agency.

How to Use a Cable Gun Lock

For Handguns:

• Remove the magazine and ensure the firearm is completely unloaded.

• Double-check that no ammunition remains in the chamber.

• Thread the cable lock through the magazine well and into the action.

• Insert the key and turn to lock • Store the key separately, away from children's reach. For Rifles: • Remove the magazine and clear all ammunition. • Pull the action back to verify the chamber is empty. • Feed the cable lock through the action. • Lock with the provided key. • The firearm cannot function or go into battery with the lock engaged.

Additional Safety Measures

Gun locks should complement, not replace, comprehensive firearm safety:

Store ammunition separately from firearms

Keep weapons unloaded when not in use

Use locked storage containers or gun safes

Store keys and combinations away from children

Have ongoing conversations with children about gun safety

Teaching Children Gun Safety

Agema recommends teaching children these key rules:

Stop - Don't touch any firearm you encounter

Don't touch - Leave the area immediately

Tell an adult - Find a trusted adult right away

Leave if friends want to show you a gun

Never post pictures of firearms on social media

Do you have a story idea in Walker, Northview, or Comstock Park? Email robb.westaby@fox17online.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

