Events this week in Comstock Park and Northview

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Events and deals you can enjoy this week:

This Thursday, Nov. 20, make a bid on a new Christmas tree, centerpiece, or wreath donated by neighbors, churches, and businesses:

Comstock Park Educational Foundation Holiday Fundraising Festival

Thursday, November 20,2025

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Comstock Park Public Schools Performing Arts Center 150 Six Mile Road, Comstock Park, MI 49321

The money raised goes to teacher grants. Popcorn for a buck, pizza for 2 bucks.

==========================

A special performance is planned this Friday:

GRCC Music presents Musical Moods 78 (Collage Concert)

Friday, Nov 21, 7:30 p.m.

Max Colley Jr. Performing Arts Center at Northview High School (entrance off the north parking lot)

4451 Hunsberger Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Admission: Adult (Online Pre-Sale) $13, $15 at the door; Seniors/Veteran (Online Pre-Sale) $8, $10 at the door; students with a valid school ID and children Under 12 - FREE

==========================

And Thursday, Nov. 20, is the last day to pick up items in the Northview High School Spirit Shop. The shop is online; go to the Northview Band Boosters Facebook page.

