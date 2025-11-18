Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWalker Northview Comstock Park

Actions

Events this week in Comstock Park and Northview

What's happening this week in Comstock Park and Northview
Posted
and last updated

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Events and deals you can enjoy this week:

This Thursday, Nov. 20, make a bid on a new Christmas tree, centerpiece, or wreath donated by neighbors, churches, and businesses:

  • Comstock Park Educational Foundation Holiday Fundraising Festival
  • Thursday, November 20,2025
  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Comstock Park Public Schools Performing Arts Center 150 Six Mile Road, Comstock Park, MI 49321

The money raised goes to teacher grants. Popcorn for a buck, pizza for 2 bucks.
==========================

A special performance is planned this Friday:

  • GRCC Music presents Musical Moods 78 (Collage Concert)
  • Friday, Nov 21, 7:30 p.m.
  • Max Colley Jr. Performing Arts Center at Northview High School (entrance off the north parking lot)
  • 4451 Hunsberger Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
  • Admission: Adult (Online Pre-Sale) $13, $15 at the door; Seniors/Veteran (Online Pre-Sale) $8, $10 at the door; students with a valid school ID and children Under 12 - FREE

==========================

And Thursday, Nov. 20, is the last day to pick up items in the Northview High School Spirit Shop. The shop is online; go to the Northview Band Boosters Facebook page.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER