Development of former English Hills Country Club may move forward with new owner

WALKER, Mich. — The land once occupied by the English Hills Country Club has been sold to a new developer who has received the blessing to move forward from the Walker Planning Commission.

The area has been eyed for development since the course closed in 2022. Local residents and the City of Walker are eager to understand what the new ownership means for the land and the community surrounding it.

Walker Planning Director Paula Priebe told us efforts to transform the 140-acre property into a housing development have been ongoing for about five to six years. The plan has undergone numerous revisions and approvals from the Walker Planning Commission. Initially, the proposal aimed to construct 550 rental units as a single large project. But he new owners, Continental 946 Fund LLC out of Wisconsin, have expressed interest in a phased development approach. This method involves breaking the project into smaller components, allowing for manageable progress.

English Hills LLC, the former owner, which is operated by Domo Properties based in Indiana, recently informed the planning commission that the property has been sold.

Renderings from Continental Properties of possible development of English Hills Country Club Rendering ext 01.png Renderings presented to the Walker Planning Commission of possible development of the old English Hills Country Club property. (Courtesy: Continental Properties) Continental Properties Rendering ext 02 courtesy Continental Properties.png Renderings presented to the Walker Planning Commission of possible development of the old English Hills Country Club property. (Courtesy: Continental Properties) Continental Properties Rendering ext 03 courtesy Continental Properties.png Renderings presented to the Walker Planning Commission of possible development of the old English Hills Country Club property. (Courtesy: Continental Properties) Continental Properties Rendering pool.png Renderings presented to the Walker Planning Commission of possible development of the old English Hills Country Club property. (Courtesy: Continental Properties) Continental Properties

John M. Hennessey of English Hills LLC sent a letter to the commission explaining the decision to sell stemmed from challenges related to financing: “Due to the pandemic, construction financing has negatively impacted our ability to move forward with the project,” he stated.

Recent discussions regarding the property revealed that while the English Hills LLC had received permission from the city for early planning, with that approval set to expire without advancements. Hennessey sought a one-year extension of that permission to be applied to the new owners.

The planning commission granted the request at a meeting on Wednesday, August 6.

A representative from Continental Properties shares with the commission renderings of the potential project.

The development process is expected to take years and will involve multiple steps ahead.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube