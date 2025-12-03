Comstock Park gets its Christmas glow back thanks to local realty company

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A community Christmas tree stands tall in Comstock Park for the first time in years. The tree, sponsored entirely by ERA Reardon Realty Great Lakes, represents more than just holiday decoration—it's a symbol of community spirit returning.

Jamie Sauline, director of operations and realtor with the company, explains how the idea blossomed from a simple conversation between colleagues. "It was a collective initiative," Sauline says, her enthusiasm evident. "We just wanted to do something for the community, and we thought, hey, a Christmas tree would be great."

The decision wasn't born from elaborate planning sessions or lengthy community meetings. Instead, it emerged from the same neighborly spirit that drives many of the company's community efforts. "We literally just said, 'Let's do a Christmas tree,'" Sauline recalls with a laugh. "We do cookies with Santa every year at our office, which is coming up next weekend on the 13th, which is another community event. And we thought, what better to go with that than a Christmas tree in the plaza?"

The tree itself required careful coordination with local authorities. While some might think Dwight Lydell Park would be a perfect location, bureaucratic considerations led to the current plaza location. "That is a Kent County Park, so that has extra red tape to get through," Sauline explains. "So when I spoke with the Comstock Park DDA about doing this, this is where we came up with the best idea for it to go."

The tree lighting ceremony, scheduled for Thursday evening at 6 p.m., promises to bring families together in a way the community hasn't experienced in recent memory. Sauline recommends arriving around 5:45 p.m. to join in what she hopes will become an annual tradition, complete with Christmas carols echoing through the plaza.

ERA Reardon Realty Great Lakes Staff from ERA Reardon Realty Great Lakes pose with their gift to the Comstock Park community.

For those planning to attend Thursday's festivities, parking options include the Mill Creek Middle School lot or the area near Dwight Lydell, requiring just a short walk past the library to reach the plaza. The company is covering all expenses related to the tree, from purchase to decorations, viewing it as an investment in community connection rather than a marketing opportunity.

The timing couldn't be better, as families prepare for the holiday season and seek ways to create new traditions. Following the tree lighting, the community can continue the celebration at the company's annual "Cookies with Santa" event on Saturday, December 14th, from 2 to 5 p.m.

As Sauline puts the finishing touches on the tree's decorations—lights twinkling and bows serving as ornaments—the plaza transforms into something it hasn't been for years: a true community gathering place where neighbors can come together and celebrate the season.

"We hope that this becomes an annual thing," Sauline reflects.

The tree lighting ceremony takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Comstock Park plaza. Those wishing to support ERA Reardon's Toys for Tots participation can bring donations to either the tree lighting or the Cookies with Santa event on December 14.

`

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube