Comstock Park considered for sheriff drone base

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is eyeing Comstock Park as a potential location for one of three high-tech drone docks that could revolutionize emergency response across the county.

Capt. Joel Roon said the department has already procured three drone docks that will be strategically positioned throughout Kent County based on sophisticated analytics and call density patterns. The Comstock Park area emerges as a prime candidate for the central district location, with additional sites being considered for the eastern precinct and southern regions.

The department has engaged in preliminary discussions with the Comstock Park Downtown Development Authority, though Roon emphasized that all conversations remain in the exploratory phase.

The drone dock represents a significant evolution in law enforcement technology. Unlike traditional drones that officers carry in patrol cars, these automated systems feature climate-controlled housing that can be mounted on rooftops or secure locations. When a call for service comes in, the dock's dome rolls back and launches a drone that can be operated remotely from anywhere with cellular coverage.

KCSO Capt Joel Roon answers drone questions

The technology shift reflects drones evolving from convenient tools to essential infrastructure for public safety operations.

Privacy concerns that typically accompany drone programs are part of best practices the Sheriff's Office uses, among them, "camera level" flying.

"The drone takes off, the camera is always on the horizon. It doesn't point downward until it gets on scene to its location," Roon said. The department will also maintains minimal video retention policies, referring to saving video for short periods, and operate under incident-response protocols rather than conducting surveillance or patrol activities.

Local resident Dennis Frasier expressed support for the drone program, viewing it as beneficial for public safety rather than intrusive.

"I think it's all to serve the public. I don't think it's against the public at all," Frasier said. He cited the potential for improved emergency response times during critical incidents like accidents or active shooter situations, where "seconds count."

The sheriff's office hopes to have all three drone docks operational by spring, pending final site selection and necessary infrastructure installation. Annual operating costs, primarily electricity, and infrastructure requirements factor into ongoing location discussions.

Roon emphasized the program's emergency-focused mission: "The drone is purpose built to launch, respond to a call for service and get eyes on as quickly as possible, and then return home."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

