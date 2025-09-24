Coming to Walker: W. Mich's largest pottery studio, and a new location for another Pump House

WALKER, Mich. — Two entrepreneurs are betting that Walker residents are hungry for creative experiences and sweet treats, with both businesses planning to open before the holidays.

Kelly Kermode is preparing to relocate Pottery Lane to what she says will be "the largest pottery studio on this side of the state," while Jamie and his wife are opening a Pump House frozen yogurt franchise — bringing the first year-round ice cream option to the area.

Pottery Lane, which opened in June 2018, will move from its current location in Grand Rapids to 2663 Elmridge in Walker by January. The studio has grown from a small operation to 18 employees in its seventh year.

"We've known that we have run out of space, and we're excited about what's to come," said Kermode, who learned pottery from her great-aunt Aggie in Trenton, Mich., during childhood summers.

The new space will allow Pottery Lane to expand wholesale sales to schools and studios, host larger group events, and offer specialized firing techniques including wood kiln, soda kiln and raku — a dramatic process where pottery is lit on fire.

Kermode said the studio serves hundreds of visitors weekly who come to disconnect from technology and find community. Entry-level workshops start at $45 for hand-building and $65 for wheel throwing.

"When you come into a studio and your hands get physically dirty with clay, you can't pick up your phone," Kermode said. "It's really a way to tap out and relax."

Meanwhile, Jamie Bogart and his wife are preparing to open the Walker Pump House by early November, targeting families seeking year-round frozen dessert options. The location will offer up to 16 frozen yogurt flavors and 75-100 toppings.

Bogart connected with the franchise through a soccer coaching relationship from 13 years ago. The couple hopes to eventually transition from their current careers to run the business full-time with their five children.

"Walker already has two incredible ice cream spots with Ice Cream Garage and Double Dip Depot, but they're seasonal," Bogert said. "We're gonna be open year round."

The Pump House concept allows customers to create their own desserts, distinguishing it from traditional ice cream shops. The business has already gained over 700 Facebook followers despite not yet opening.

Both businesses reflect broader trends toward experiential retail and community gathering spaces. Kermode noted that during uncertain times, "people gravitate towards music, art, literature" — a pattern her studio has benefited from.

The city of Walker has supported both ventures, with officials working smoothly through the approval processes, according to the business owners.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

