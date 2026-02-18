Checking ice jam concerns on the Grand River amid warmer weather

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The recent winter warm-up across West Michigan has brought relief from frigid temperatures, but it's also raising concerns about potential ice jams along the Grand River.

The Grand River becomes more susceptible to ice jams when temperatures swing dramatically, as they have this week. Hydrologists are particularly watching for what they call "breakup ice jams."

All About Ice Dams

These occur when snow melt and rain cause river levels to rise, lifting existing ice. The ice begins to break and move downstream, with broken slabs getting stuck on obstacles like bridges. This can cause flooding in areas adjacent to the river.

I spoke with the National Weather Service about current conditions, and they provided some reassuring news. Officials said the region has experienced "textbook melting conditions" over the past few days, meaning melted snow is flowing where it should and ice on the Grand River has been weakened consistently. As a result, they're not overly concerned about surprise ice jams.

However, that doesn't rule them out completely.

Andy Dixon, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, emphasized the importance of staying vigilant for anyone who lives or spends time near rivers.

"If you are walking along a trail and you see an ice, you start to hear some popping. You look out at the river, you see ice starting to stack up in these jagged, jagged, jagged accumulations. Be prepared. The water is probably going to start rising as soon as the ice starts moving," Dixon said.

Dixon also noted that ice jams typically occur in the same locations on the Grand River each year, particularly around the North Street Bridge in Comstock Park and in Robinson Township.

Neighbors are encouraged to monitor river conditions and stay alert for warning signs as the warm weather continues.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

