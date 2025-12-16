'Be free Bambi!': Deer spent 2 days in Walker home before police pulled it out

WALKER, Mich. — Police officers have to be ready to respond to all kinds of calls, but last week the Walker Police Department had to help evict a deer that broke into a home.

On Wednesday, December 10, officers responded to a home where a deer managed to get into the basement two days earlier. After 48 hours of squatting, officers were able to coax the animal back up the stairs and out the door.

The officers had to use a broom and an animal control pole to get the deer to climb the stairs, but in just minutes 'Bambi' was back out in the wild.

The Walker Police Department posted video from one of the officer's body worn cameras, which had been placed on a bench near the top of the stairs.

Deer spends 2 days in basement before police pull it up the stairs

