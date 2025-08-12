'Back to School Supply Drive' for Alpine Elementary School in its final days

WALKER, Mich. — It's common knowledge that teachers often spend their own money to buy supplies to augment what their districts provide. But at Alpine Elementary School, a "Back To School Supply Drive" is underway to give the teachers a break and give the kids more of what they need.

The City of Walker’s Community Engagement Committee has initiated a drive to gather essential supplies for teachers and students:



Scissors, glue, and paper

Backpacks, pencils, and pens

Crayons, glue sticks, markers, and erasers

Clorox wipes and Kleenex

"Anything that would help a teacher be able to facilitate her class, those are the big items right now," said Jena Wilmers, a member of the committee. She also mentioned an Amazon wish list available for community members to purchase items and have them delivered to drop-off locations.

Scan this QR code:

Walker Community Engagement Committee

"(People) actually have one more week to get the school supplies to us so that we can get the supplies to the schools," Wilmers said, noting the Engagement Commmittee typically distributes the supplies during the school open house night, which is approaching soon.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

