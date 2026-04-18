19 people displaced after fire at York Creek Apartments caused by lightning strike

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Alpine Township Fire Department says 19 people were displaced from 12 apartment units at the York Creek Apartments early Saturday morning. Officials believe the fire started because of a lightning strike.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:15 A.M. for the fire near Alpenhorn Drive and Yorkland Drive, finding a fire extending to the roof of the building. Crews immediately worked to suppress the flames, while also searching for all the people inside.

Alpine Township Fire Department

The fire took 50 minutes for firefighters to bring under control, made more challenging by the terrain surrounding the building.

The building is a 24-unit complex with a firewall dividing it into two sections. 2 units were damaged by fire, and 10 more had water damage. While the building has sprinkler systems, it did not activate because the fire was primarily on the roof.

While no one was injured, 19 residents from 12 units were displaced. They are being assisted by York Creek Apartment property management and the American Red Cross.

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