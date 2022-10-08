Walk to End Alzheimer's happening today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest fundraiser of the year for the Alzheimer's Association is happening in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's raises awareness for the disease, not just in Grand Rapids but around the country as 600 communities host the walk.

More than six million people around the country have been diagnosed with the disease with deaths more than doubling in the past 20 years.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

There is no cure for Alzheimer's.

Participants can register for the walk starting at 9 a.m. at Calder Plaza. There will also be an opening ceremony with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

The route is about two miles long.

There is no registration fee but you're asked to make a donation and commit to raising money in the fight against alzheimer's.

All money raised will go to the Alzheimer's Association for research, care and support efforts.

