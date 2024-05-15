Viva Las Vegas! Ford International Airport announces new direct flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to say, "Viva Las Vegas!"

Gerald R. Ford International Airport announced Southwest will begin providing service to Las Vegas from West Michigan in October 2024.

The nonstop flights will be offered on select weekdays and weekends.

Tickets are on sale now.

In a press release, Tory Richardson, president and CEO of Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority said in part, "We’re grateful to our partners at Southwest for expanding their network and further connecting the West Michigan community with the world."