NewsLocal News Actions Facebook Tweet Email Visit Muskegon announces list of upcoming events Visit Muskegon By: Bronson Christian Posted at 2:23 PM, Mar 01, 2021 and last updated 2021-03-01 14:23:22-05 MUSKEGON, Mich. — Visit Muskegon has released a list of upcoming events in Muskegon County, ranging from Cardio Drumming to a Layers and Light Exhibit.A full list of the events can be found on Visit Muskegon’s website. More general information can be found here. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters News on your time