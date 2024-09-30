Vintage and Handmade Marketplace wraps up 2024 season in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business with its roots in sustainability is carving out a spot for itself in west Michigan. When the owners of Vintage in the Zoo moved back to this area, they noticed a need and they filled it with the Vintage and Handmade Marketplace.

"We've seen a lot of events like this in the west coast and larger cities," co-owner fo Vintage in the Zoo, Patrick Turner, explained. "And when we moved back here in 2010 we were like, hey, you know, this region could use an event like this."

Three years later they're closing out another successful season.

From all over the Midwest, 68 small businesses set up shop in Grand Rapids Sunday.

It's the last Sunday of the year for the marketplace. There's something for everyone.

Turner and his wife run Vintage in the Zoo which hosts this event in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

While it is a business, there are connections on all levels being made.

"We have relationships with all these vendors," Turner added. "My wife curates the market and it's just become a really great community."

They plan on being back in Grand Rapids next year with three dates for the summer.

Their next event this year will be an art event on October 13 at the Kalamazoo Farmers Markets.

They're planning holiday events in Kalamazoo as well for later this year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube