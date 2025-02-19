Vintage 1960’s action figures returned to Wally’s after surveillance video catches thefts

WYOMING, Mich. — A vintage toy collector's paradise, Wally's Castle, was hit by a brazen thief who stole valuable collectibles on two separate occasions.

A man came in to the shop on Clyde Park on Wednesday, Feb. 12, stealing a Marx Chief Geronimo toy by shoving it down his pants.

Two days later, on Valentine's Day, the same man returned and stole a Jane West doll, again hiding it in his pants.

These days, the dolls sell for about $75 to $100 each, depending on condition.

“I can understand people are going through different situations, but you also have to understand we're running a business,” explained Wally's Castle Co-Owner Ben Herbst.

After posting surveillance footage on their Facebook page, Wally's Castle received numerous tips that led to the identification of the suspect.

On Feb. 16, the alleged thief visited a different Wally’s: their 28th Street location.

“A lot of our shoppers out there recognized who they were and reached out to us, so we knew who we were looking for,” Herbst said.

Confronted by staff, the man apparently denied the thefts at first.

Herbst explained, “We told him we had video, that we'd like to get the items back before we press charges.”

Within about 45 minutes, he had returned with the two figures.

Herbst emphasizes that theft from small businesses like theirs is personal.

“When you're stealing from vendors here, you're stealing from your neighbor, your uncle, your friend, your coworker,“ he said.

Wally's Castle has zero tolerance for theft and encourages the community to report any suspicious activity.

The recovered items will now be sold online; the vendor's grateful for the community's support.

With more than 300 individual vendors across three locations, Wally's Castle is a treasure trove for collectors. Visit their website for more information.

Wally's Castle

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube