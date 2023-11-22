Watch Now
Village of Martin celebrates the Clippers Football State Championship with a parade

"There's nothing like a town behind you." Martin celebrates football champions.
clippers martin football 1.png
Posted at 10:38 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 22:55:06-05

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — There was a massive turnout in one small community celebrating their state football champs. Families and students lined the Village of Martin streets on Tuesday.

"There's nothing like having a town behind you. It's a feeling you can't even explain. It's not every day you get a town willing to come out eight hours and support you," Taegan Harris said.

clippers martin football 6.png

The Clippers are now in the school's history books for their win on Saturday up in Marquette.

"Last year honestly, we had a lot of talent. A lot of seniors got a lot of credit because it was just such a great group of guys. But this year, we had to work so much harder to get to where we were going from two and two to one and nine straight, and being where we're at right now is, feels amazing," Harris added.

clippers martin football 4.png

The eight-man team showing no quit after being scoreless and down 20 points to start the fourth quarter against Indian River Inland Lakes.

"We just made plays. We've been preaching one moment at a time since the Goebles game. And that's how we had to live. And that's what the kids did out there. They went one moment in time, nothing got too big for them. And they made plays when they mattered the most," Martin Head Football Coach Brad Blauvelt told FOX 17.

clippers martin football 2.png

Those plays landed them the win with a score of 30 to 26. Now, the school needs to find room in the trophy case with two state titles in two years.

"Three-peat is on our mind," Blauvelt said.

clippers martin football 5.png

The school district says they plan on having a pep assembly before spring break, where these athletes will get their state championship ring.

