Village of Martin celebrates the Clippers Football State Championship with a parade

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — There was a massive turnout in one small community celebrating their state football champs. Families and students lined the Village of Martin streets on Tuesday.

"There's nothing like having a town behind you. It's a feeling you can't even explain. It's not every day you get a town willing to come out eight hours and support you," Taegan Harris said.

The Clippers are now in the school's history books for their win on Saturday up in Marquette.

"Last year honestly, we had a lot of talent. A lot of seniors got a lot of credit because it was just such a great group of guys. But this year, we had to work so much harder to get to where we were going from two and two to one and nine straight, and being where we're at right now is, feels amazing," Harris added.

The eight-man team showing no quit after being scoreless and down 20 points to start the fourth quarter against Indian River Inland Lakes.

"We just made plays. We've been preaching one moment at a time since the Goebles game. And that's how we had to live. And that's what the kids did out there. They went one moment in time, nothing got too big for them. And they made plays when they mattered the most," Martin Head Football Coach Brad Blauvelt told FOX 17.

Those plays landed them the win with a score of 30 to 26. Now, the school needs to find room in the trophy case with two state titles in two years.

"Three-peat is on our mind," Blauvelt said.

The school district says they plan on having a pep assembly before spring break, where these athletes will get their state championship ring.

