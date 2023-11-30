Vietnam veteran receives free new roof from West Michigan company

A West Michigan roofing company installed a brand-new roof for a Vietnam veteran at no charge on Thursday.

The veteran has a brother in the hospital, a vehicle he can’t afford to fix, and was living under an old roof that was well over 30 years old. However, despite the challenges, he still makes the time to help others.

After being nominated by his sister for Legacy Roofing’s promotion, the company chose to help him out, saying that he is a true hardworking American, and deserved a little break.

“He was kind of an unbeliever that he won,” said Legacy Roofing owner Jeremy Strotheide. “And when I, you know, said, ‘Yeah,’ you want, he’s like, ‘So, okay, well I won, but how much is it gonna cost me?’ and, you know, I tell him, you know, ‘You’re not paying anything. That’s a free giveaway.’”

Strotheide says that Legacy Roofing is partnering with the Veterans Coalition again next year to continue to support those who served.

