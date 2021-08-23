Victims in shooting at South Haven Pier identified

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The victims in the South Haven Pier shooting that left one man dead and his wife hospitalized have been identified.

The brother of the man who died confirmed to Fox 17 the identity of Charles Skuza, the 73-year-old man who was killed in the pier shooting.

Charles' wife, Barbara Skuza, remains in critical condition at the hospital.

They were married 50 years, and met while working at a Kalamazoo hospital.

Aidan Ingalls, the 19-year-old who opened fire on the couple, took his own life in the incident.

