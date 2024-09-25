Vicksburg couple delivers baby in One Well Brewing parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Vicksburg couple, welcomed their third child in a rather unconventional location— the parking lot of one of their favorite breweries.

“I did not realize I was in labor. I thought I was just having some random cramping,” Kyle Baker told FOX 17.“I called him when I realized it was getting more consistent."

When her husband, Aaron, got home, he could see she was in a little bit of pain, but neither of them thought the baby was on its way. “I got home and grabbed something to eat real quick. She was not, like, pushing me, like, ‘Hey, we got to go. Now, we got to go," he told FOX 17.

In what Aaron calls a “casual rush,” he got in the car, belly full, ready to take his wife to Bronson Hospital.

“We start driving up the road, up Portage Road, and we get about five to 10 minutes up the road, and the pain moans, we'll just call them, that are getting worse and worse and worse,” Aaron said.

The 25-minute drive to Bronson Hospital from Vicksburg was cut short.

“There’s no way this is actually happening. Like, the baby’s not gonna come on our way there. We’re gonna make it to the hospital. Everybody makes it to the hospital,” he said.

With the urgency of the situation growing, Aaron called 911. The dispatchers told him they needed somewhere to meet him. “I’m kind of looking around and still in the back of my head, I’m like, I think we can make it to the hospital,” he said.

Aaron's optimism went out of the window, having no choice but to pull over.

“I ripped off my shorts. I had shorts on, and I felt the head crowning, and I’m like, it’s happening now,” Kyle said.

Aaron shouted to the dispatcher that they were pulling into One Well Brewing. As they pulled in, Kyle started to push.

“By the time he put the brakes on, walked around the passenger side, he got the door open in time to catch his head,” she said.

On August 13 — his exact due date — their third child was born in One Well Brewing’s parking lot.

“Just thank God that we heard those sirens, because at that point I was like, ‘Okay, I do now, don’t know what to do from here and out,’” Aaron said.

Creating a a lifelong tie to a place they love, and a nod to the memorable experience, the couple named their newborn Forest Wells Baker.

