Vicinity Energy in Downtown GR is adding an electric boiler to help make steam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Across the street from Van Andel Arena is a building so vital to Grand Rapids that the city wouldn’t function without it. Now, an important upgrade is full steam ahead.

For over 100 years, this facility has been producing steam, which is sent to over 100 buildings in downtown Grand Rapids.

Daren Bower

“Down to our restaurants that help make your food and use our steam for dishwashing and food preparation, to our hospitals using it for sanitation and humidification for their use.” Said Jesse Douglas, Vice President and General Manager of Vicinity Energy.

The most important use of the steam is to keep buildings warm in the winter.

“The fact that we have our team here and our infrastructure here allows us to take the responsibility for heating downtown, Grand Rapids, outside of the responsibility of each individual building.” Said Douglas.

Daren Bower

The facility currently uses four boilers that were made in the 60’s.

Douglas said, “Although our system might be from the 1960s and 70s, we also have some of the most modern controls. So, we invest in the technology that increases our efficiency.”

To increase their efficiency, they are now installing the first new boiler in 60 years. The big difference is the new boiler will use electricity instead of natural gas to make steam.

Daren Bower

“The expectation is that this will be the first major step towards decarbonization for the city of Grand Rapids.” Said Douglas.

To help fund the upgrade, the plant’s owner Vicinity Energy, received a two-million-dollar clean energy grant from the state.

Daren Bower

“In partnership with the city and now with the state providing a grant through the Public Service Commission, we're going to be able to install a new system that will be able to provide a lower cost decarbonization strategy than individual buildings may be able to do.” Douglas said.

He says they are not abandoning natural gas and that it will remain an essential part of their system.

Daren Bower

“The reality is, we can fuel switch and add in alternative fuel sources and start decarbonizing and reducing the carbon footprint to deal with some of the global challenges and weather change that we all experience.” Said Douglas.

Vicinity says the e-boiler should be online by the end of 2025 and they are considering adding more in the future.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube