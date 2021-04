(WXMI) — Local reporter Barton Deiters has died of West Nile virus at the age of 56, according to WOOD TV8.

In a tribute to Deiters, WOOD writes that the Wyoming native battled the disease for the past seven months. They say his family was with him when he passed.

Deiters was a staple of West Michigan journalism and a beloved member of the community.

Our sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends and his coworkers at WOOD TV8.

