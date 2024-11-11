Veteran gifted new roof, a show of gratitude for his service

CONKLIN, Mich. — A West Michigan roofing company held its veterans roof giveaway this month, installing a brand-new roof for one local veteran - free of charge.

Louis Paul Martinez was nominated by a neighbor and chosen by Legacy Roofing over 100 other entries.

The news was a surprise to Martinez - who has needed a new roof for quite some time - because he has a few broken rafters and rotted wood that need replacing.

He was grateful for the help before winter weather arrived.

"I don't have to worry about it,” said Martinez. “You know, now that I'm retired, I'm on a fixed income, it's very much appreciated.”

Jeremy Strotheide, owner of Legacy Roofing, told us it was his honor to be able to help.

"My— My whole family was veterans, my grandfather, my brothers, and finally, to be in a position in my life where I'm able to give back thanks to, you know, a lot of great customers through Legacy, it's just been a real blessing to be able to still give back," he expounded.

“God bless America,” Martinez added.

Jeremy told us Martinez is the kind of guy that always gives back to his family and friends - so this just seemed to be the right fit.

This is the second year in a row that Legacy has given a free roof to a deserving veteran.

