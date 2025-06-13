Watch Now
Vehicle crashes into auto dealership in Spring Lake Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened around 12:04 AM Friday at 14658 Apple Drive that damaged a vehicle dealership.

Authorities say the Johnson Auto Sales building was struck by a Subaru Crosstrek being driven by a 34-year-old Muskegon woman. No one was hurt by the crash, but the vehicle and the building were damaged. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

