Vehicle crash at intersection of Shaffer Ave SE and Pfeiffer Dr SE kills one

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal traffic crash on Sunday morning at about 9:08 a.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Shaffer Avenue Southeast and Pfeiffer Woods Drive Southeast.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, a passenger car that was driven by a 94-year-old man from Kentwood was turning northbound onto Shaffer Avenue from Pfeiffer Woods Drive. The vehicle then collided with a full-sized SUV that was traveling southbound on Shaffer Avenue. The SUV was driven by a 43-year-old man from Kentwood.

The driver of the passenger car had to be extricated from the vehicle by Kentwood Fire Units. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Life EMS. The driver of the SUV did not seek medical treatment at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616)-698-6580.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube