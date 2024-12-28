Van Buren County: 2 in custody after storage unit break-in leads to stolen car chase

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — 2 people are in custody after an investigation into a storage unit break-in led to a chase involving a stolen car in Van Buren County.

It happened at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Van Buren County Deputies were investigating reports that several storage units in Bloomingdale Township had been broken into earlier that morning. It was determined that a Jeep Wrangler along with other property had been stolen.

Deputies found the Jeep at a home on 49th Street in Columbia Township. Its driver—a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man—refused Deputies' orders and drove off. He was pursued through Columbia and Bangor Townships before getting stuck in a field.

The suspect then tried to run off and hide in a barn, but was caught and taken into custody. Deputies note that he had methamphetamine on his person at the time.

Upon returning to the home on 49th Street, investigators executed a search warrant. They found property that had been stolen from the storage units as well as a camper that had been reported stolen out of Kalamazoo. A 45-year-old Bloomingdale man was then arrested.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 that the Prosecutor's office is reviewing reports in order to possibly bring charges against others whom Deputies interviewed at the home where the stolen property was found.