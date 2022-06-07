Urban Remedy recalls tea tonic, possible Hep A contamination

Urban Remedy, a plant-based organic food company, recalled a product due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Urban Remedy announced Friday that it issued a voluntary recall for its Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose.

UPC Product Lot Number Product Size 813377025831 Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose 1232 Best By 7/17/2022 12 oz.

In a company announcement, Urban Decay says it contracts Youngstown Grape Distributors, Inc. to co-manufacture the product, which may contain fresh, organic strawberries linked to the FDA outbreak investigation of FreshKampo organic strawberries.

Urban Remedy sold this product in 12 oz. resealable plastic bottles at various stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming between May 17 and May 29.

Urban Remedy

Urban Remedy says if you bought this product, you should not consume it. If you already did, call your doctor to see if you need a vaccination.

“At Urban Remedy, food safety is our company’s top priority. The company is committed to keeping their consumers informed and is asking those who purchased the product with the affected lot number to dispose of the item or return it to place of purchase for full credit,” said Paul Coletta, CEO of Urban Remedy.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease.

The infection ranges in severity from a mild sickness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

According to the FDA, people infected with Hepatitis A will start feeling sick within 15 to 50 days of eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine and pale stool.

In some instances, typically in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infections may not show any symptoms.

If you do have symptoms of Hepatitis A, the FDA says you should call your doctor right away, but, so far, no illnesses have been reported from consuming Urban Remedy products.

If you bought this product and have questions about it, call (855) 875-8423 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or email connect@UrbanRemedy.com.

