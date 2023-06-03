Upcoming Summer Events from the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the official start to Summer coming up, the West Michigan Tourist Association has some great events coming up this month to enjoy.

State on the Street is back this year on select Fridays throughout the Summer. Come and enjoy free live music outside the iconic Kalamazoo State Theatre. There will be patio seating, drink specials, and more available for guests. This event has a special start time with the patio and bar opening at 5:30 p.m. and live music starting at 6:00 p.m.! There will also be opportunities to tour the historic venue. Check out the Kalamazoo State Theatre Facebook page to RSVP to this event and to view the amazing artist lineups.

Travel up to Frankfort on June 17th to celebrate Stormcloud Brewing Company’s 10th Birthday! They are pulling out all the stops with a “Stormcloud through the years' throwback-themed party. Dance the night away at their throwback mini music festival, which will begin at 4 p.m. In addition to these fun throwback elements, they will be releasing their limited edition 10th anniversary beer glass and debuting a new beer slushie machine. All of this plus two food trucks, lawn games, free commemorative Polaroid photos, birthday cupcakes, and of course, plenty of beer!

Experience the 75th annual Lilac Festival June 9th-18th on Mackinac Island. It’s ten days of celebrating the lilacs and their uniqueness and history to Mackinac Island. This festival is the largest and most historic festival on the Island. Events include the Lilac Queen coronation, official poster reveal, 10K Run/Walk, lilac walking tours, lilac planting seminars, bounce houses, Michigan Cornhole tournament, live music, the Grand Parade, and more! In addition to the fantastic festival, the island is home to world-famous fudge, an original Revolutionary War fort, horse-drawn carriage tours, diverse dining, and unique shopping. Leave your car and worries behind and you'll soon see why Mackinac Island was named the #1 Island in the Continental US by Travel + Leisure Magazine.

