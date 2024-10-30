Unseasonable Warmth: Keep planting, but make sure you’re still watering!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year's unusually warm fall has temperatures sticking around 80 degrees into October, a rarity in West Michigan.

While it means we all get more time to spend outside, gardeners wonder what this means for their trees, shrubs and lawns.

Katie Romence, co-owner of Romence Gardens and Greenhouses in Grand Rapids, has seen a lot of summers come and go over the years. She is a third-generation owner.

Romence Gardens was founded all the way back in 1933.

"In the gardening world, this is amazing," she said of the uncharacteristically warm weather.

The extended warm spell offers several benefits for gardeners.

Planting perennials, trees and shrubs can continue for now.

“If the soil stays warm like it has most of the time, you can plant perennials right through the month of October,” she explained Wednesday.

Katie also recommends taking the extra time outside to clean up your garden spaces, suggesting you remove any leaves necessary, potential diseases and bugs before winter.

It might also be a chance to lay down some new mulch.

“A lot of times you can find some mulch specials and some plant specials this time of year,” Katie explained. “So, utilize some of that as a benefit.”

But, if you’re dealing with gardening this deep into the fall, it is important to be conscious of keeping everything hydrated.

“If you're going to keep working through the fall, keep watering through the fall,” Katie said. “Don't turn those sprinklers off yet. Don't unhook that hose yet.”

You don’t have to water your plants like you would in the hotter summer months.

Katie recommends deep water soaking at least once a week for newer plants.

Perhaps take the time to put down some new bulbs before the cold shows up.

Bulbs like tulips, daffodils and hyacinths should be planted before the winter months.

“People forget about them because you want them in the spring, but you got to put them in in the fall,” Katie said.

Here's a look at Grand Rapids' temperature fluctuations over the years, looking at our highs and lows on Oct. 30:



Year

High Temp

Low Temp

2024

77

67

2023

42

34

2022

62

36

2021

54

44

2020

39

32

2019

41

34

2018

59

36

2017

47

34

2016

53

43

2015

53

38

2014

50

34

2013

64

34

1933

75

42



Notably, 2024's high temperature exceeds the historical average.

Interestingly, the year Romence got off the ground in 1933, West Michigan saw similar unusually warm weather.

To make the most of this weather, Katie advises maintaining gardening routines through fall, monitoring soil moisture and taking advantage of warm conditions for planting.

For her and fellow green thumbs throughout the area, this weather is a rare delight.

