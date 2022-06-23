United States Postal Service hosting multiple job fairs throughout Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United States Postal Service will be hosting multiple job fairs throughout Grand Rapids on Friday. The job fairs will run from 12 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

The company is looking to immediately fill positions including City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, and Mail Handler Assistant. Both full-time and part-time positions will be available. New employees will be provided robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service also offers competitive wages, benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older. They must also pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work on weekends, as well as on holidays.

A list of the United States Postal Service’s job fair locations can be found below:



E Paris Carrier Annex (3970 S Greenbrooke Dr, 49512)

Eastown (1451 Lake Dr, 49506)

Grand Rapids (225 Michigan Ave NW, 49599)

Kentwood Br (1680 44 th St SE, 49548)

St SE, 49548) Northeast (1765 Three Mile Rd NE, 49505)

Northwest (1625 Walker Ave NW, 49504)

Wyoming at Rogers Plaza (1026 28th St SW, 46509)

Online applications can be found on the United States Postal Service’s website.

