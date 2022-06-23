United States Postal Service hosting multiple job fairs throughout Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United States Postal Service will be hosting multiple job fairs throughout Grand Rapids on Friday. The job fairs will run from 12 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
The company is looking to immediately fill positions including City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, and Mail Handler Assistant. Both full-time and part-time positions will be available. New employees will be provided robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service also offers competitive wages, benefits, and career advancement opportunities.
Applicants must be 18 years old or older. They must also pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work on weekends, as well as on holidays.
A list of the United States Postal Service’s job fair locations can be found below:
- E Paris Carrier Annex (3970 S Greenbrooke Dr, 49512)
- Eastown (1451 Lake Dr, 49506)
- Grand Rapids (225 Michigan Ave NW, 49599)
- Kentwood Br (1680 44th St SE, 49548)
- Northeast (1765 Three Mile Rd NE, 49505)
- Northwest (1625 Walker Ave NW, 49504)
- Wyoming at Rogers Plaza (1026 28th St SW, 46509)
Online applications can be found on the United States Postal Service’s website.