United Airlines halts service to Kzoo/Battle Creek Int'l Airport

KALAMAZOO/BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — United Airlines will halt service to the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport immediately, according to Airport Director Craig Williams.

William’s released the following statement to FOX 17:

“On Wednesday, United Airlines informed the Airport that due to conditions that are impacting the airline industry they are making the decision to pull service indefinitely from a number of smaller markets. Unfortunately, Kalamazoo is one of those markets.



“The news is disappointing for sure, but United is only 18% of our market, and American and Delta will still be strong in Kalamazoo.”

