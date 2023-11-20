Union Members at Hollywood Casino, MotorCity Casino ratify agreement with casinos

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Casino workers at Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casino have voted to ratify the new contract that was tentatively agreed to on Friday, effectively ending the 34-day strike at both properties Sunday evening.

Union members at MGM Grand Casino voted to reject the proposed deal and will continue the strike, according to a release from the Detroit Casino Council.

The five-year agreements for Hollywood and MotorCity Casinos includes 2800 employees, who will be the beneficiaries of the the largest wage increases ever negotiated over the decades-long history of the Detroit Casino Industry.

Other benefits for workers at these two casinos include:

a $3/hour raise up front, and a $5/hour raise over the life of the contract

a protected healthcare standard with no increased costs to employees

Reduced workloads in housekeeping, which the Council says was a direct result from having 1500 fewer workers, post-pandemic.

Guarantees of advanced notification when technology is introduced that impacts jobs, along with required training on said technology

Health care and severance pay for workers laid off because of new technology

401k employer match program, up to $1,000 in Year Two

a paid Juneteenth holiday

Workers first started striking on October 17th, with 3,700 casino workers participating in the first Casino strike in Detroit history.

The five unions that comprise the Council include UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW Local 7777, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

7 Action News will keep you updated on the latest news regarding the ongoing strike for MGM Grand Casino workers.