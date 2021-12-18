Union man arrested for drugs possession following search warrant

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Union man is in custody after a search warrant was executed at a Porter Township home on Friday.

Michigan State Police says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) searched the home in the area of Union Road and Guyer Street following reports of drug sales.

The 47-year-old man was arrested for possessing meth, cocaine and illegal firearms, as well as operating a drug house, according to MSP.

We’re told others were interrogated in connection to the incident and released.

Charges are expected to be filed at a later date.

