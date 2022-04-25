Union High School to host the 'Valley Cup' tournament at Sullivan Field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sullivan Field and Union High School will be hosting an event that celebrates the ballpark’s history. The “Valley Cup” tournament will be held on Saturday, May 7.

The “Valley Cup” will be a four-team tournament. It is named after Sullivan Field’s original name, Valley Field. It will feature a vintage-style scoreboard, and memorabilia on display that was found beneath the grandstand. The Union High School team will also wear “Valley Field” uniforms.

“Our program had only won a combined 14 games since the 2018 season” said Union High School’s head coach Eric Zudweg. “While we have a long way to go, we are 6-3 so far in 2022, and our program has grown from 15 kids to 29 in two years. The team enjoys playing at this historic ballpark on the WestSide.”

Sullivan Field is scheduled to go through a major overhaul. The field was built in 1937. In 1996, it changed its name from Valley Field to Sullivan Field. Baseball teams that have played at the field include the Detroit Tigers, the American Seating Company Team (the Seats), the Grand Rapids Black Sox, and The Grand Rapids Sullivans. Sullivan Field continues to host many high school and adult baseball games.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, May 7. The first pitch will be at 9 a.m.

