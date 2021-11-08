Union City High School to go virtual this week

UNION CITY, Mich. — Union City High School will be transitioning to virtual learning from Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 12, the school announced on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The school cited a "concerning level of illness" as a cause for the temporary virtual switch.

Elementary and middle schools in Union City Community Schools will continue in-person learning this week.

If you live in a home without internet, your student may report to the high school at the regularly scheduled time. If your student typically rides the bus, they may continue to do so this week, as the drivers will run their regular routes to pick up elementary and middle school students.

All high school students will be expected to log in to each of their classes at the beginning of each regularly scheduled class period, which are listed below

7:55-8:52 Period 1

8:56-9:53 Period 2

9:57 -10:54 Period 3

10:58-11:28 A Lunch 11:28-11:58 Advisory Period 4

10:58-11:28 Advisory A 11:28-11:58 B Lunch Period 4

12:02-12:58 Period 5

1:02-1:59 Period 6

2:03-3:00 Period 7

Union City Community Schools will communicate with parents as to when in-person school will be back in session.

