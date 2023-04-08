Unconfirmed active shooter reports evacuate Great Lakes Crossing mall

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, was evacuated Saturday after reports of an active shooter.

The Auburn Hills Police Department posted an update on Twitter just after 7 p.m. stating that there has been no confirmed shooter.

Additionally, police say no one was hurt.

There was a report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Mall. There has been no confirmed shooter, there is no one injured at this time. Police personnel are on scene clearing the mall at this time. — Auburn Hills Police Department (@AHPOLICE) April 8, 2023

"I was getting a shoe for a customer and I come back out, I look over by Subway...You hear like girls screaming and things like that, so we look over. It's two girls fighting and it starts to be a big crowd and everybody's like piled up and then you see two boys and stuff. Then you see an officer run through, trying to break it apart but ends up getting beat up in the process, too," Enddiea Reese-Ercer, who was working at the mall at the time of the incident, recalled to our sister station, WXYZ. "And then two seconds later you hear, like, somebody run past and go, 'he has a gun,' and then you hear two or four more people saying it."

Officers at the scene continue to clear the mall as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 News as we work to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube