Uncovering a lush legacy: West Michigan Woman shares story of 21 Veterans in her family tree

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Bonnie Woodman's remarkable journey through her family's history has uncovered an astonishing 21 veterans, dating back to the Revolutionary War. With land grants signed by Quincy Adams and Thomas Jefferson in her personal collection, her work is a testament to her family's dedication to service.

Her interest in her family's history began at a young age.

“I think our family has always been into the history,” she told FOX 17 Monday.

Her great-great-grandparents immigrated from Germany around 1850, settling in Baltimore and then moving to Eastern Ohio.

When the Civil War broke out, several ancestors joined the Union Army.

The family boasts veterans from various conflicts: from the Revolutionary War, through the Civil War, and eventually both World Wars.

Her uncle and father-in-law served in World Was I.

Bonnie’s father, Earl Mather, helped build and repair pivotal bridge points in World War II-era Germany

His daughter now recalls his work on a bridge crossing the Rhine, allowing a major US Army assault to move forward.

Earl Mather sat down for a two hour interview in 2008, discussing his experiences for Grand Valley’s Veterans History Project.

Within her extensive records, Bonnie found that the Woodman family has held reunions since 1858. Luckily for her, there was always somebody present, taking down important information about family members.

She now holds on to all of those records.

It’s not work she necessarily planned to get involved with, but it’s become a passion worth pursuing.

“It's just been an accumulation of stuff” Woodman said.

“It's addictive, it's addictive.”

