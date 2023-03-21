U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of student with disability who sued Sturgis Public Schools

STURGIS, Mich. — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a deaf student who argued that Sturgis Public Schools failed to meet his educational needs.

27-year-old Miguel Luna Perez claims that, for more than a decade, the district made it seem like he was doing well in school, until it was time for graduation.

Perez's family was told he only qualified for a “certificate of completion.”

According to Supreme Court Judge Neil Gorsuch’s letter of opinion, Perez’s family filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Education. The letter claims the district failed to provide Perez with appropriate public education and denied access to qualified interpreters.

The family also added that the assistant he was assigned didn’t know sign language, and he was given good grades that he didn’t actually earn.

The family decided to file claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The IDEA guarantees children receive an education specifically for their needs.

In 2018, the IDEA claims were settled and the district agreed to pay for extra schooling.

The Sturgis Public School superintendent said that he joined the district after the settlement and couldn’t comment on the details of the case. However, he wrote in a statement, “I can share that I believe that every experience provides us with an opportunity to learn and grow. Through this too; we will gain knowledge, insight, and understanding that will help us maximize every student's true potential.”

When the family tried to sue under the ADA, lower courts ruled against them because Perez was already seeking relief under the IDEA. But on Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court disagreed with the decision.

Gorsuch wrote in his opinion, “we clarify that nothing in that provision bars his way.”

Perez’s case will return back to lower courts. Both of his lawyers told FOX 17 they are thrilled about the decision and the impact it will have on the rights of students with disabilities.

