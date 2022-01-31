Watch
U.S. stumbles to 2-0 loss at 1st-place Canada in qualifying

New York Times
Posted at 8:07 PM, Jan 30, 2022
HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Canada established itself as the dominant nation in soccer’s North and Central American and Caribbean region, taking a big step toward reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 victory over the United States.

Cyle Larin scored in the seventh minute and Sam Adekugbe added a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Canada beat the U.S. for just the second time in 37 years.

The U.S remains on track to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 with wins in its remaining two home games.

