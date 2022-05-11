U.S. attorney Mark Totten recognizes National Police Week

In honor of National Police Week, United States Attorney Mark Totten, who represents Michigan’s Western District, is recognizing the service and sacrifice of tribal, local and state law enforcement.

“This week, we gather to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives in service to our country.

“We remember the courage with which they worked and lived. And we recommit ourselves to the mission to which they dedicated their lives.

“On behalf of a grateful Justice Department and a grateful nation, I extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude to the entire law enforcement community,” said Totten.

President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962.

Peace Officers Memorial Day falls on May 15 every year, specifically honoring law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund, 472 American law enforcement officers died in the line duty in 2021.

“Every day our law enforcement officers enter harm’s way to protect the communities they serve. Some have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We owe an enormous debt and gratitude to these officers and their families for their singular commitment to protect the people they serve,” said Totten.

This year, National Police Week runs from May 11 to May 17.

