U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins repair work on Muskegon Harbor revetment

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District is starting a project to improve the Muskegon Harbor North Revetment in July to improve safety and stability on the popular walkway. Hallack Contracting Inc is the prime contractor for the project that is scheduled to finish by Spring 2027.

The $5.765 million dollar project will remove and replace revetment stone and the concrete walkway along the Muskegon River channel, adding new rail posts, replacing concrete panels and riprap on the bank for marine traffic. The project will also focus on filling and reinforcing sinkholes and gaps to protect against erosion and material loss.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the the sidewalk area to the western portion of the revetment will remain open during construction, but a nearby parking lot and fishing pier will be closed until construction is completed. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will help provide temporary restroom facilities for public use while the one in the parking lot is closed.

Construction, demolition and excavation will happen during periods from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday Through Friday. Weekend work will be limited and occurs by exception only. There will be fencing around construction areas with signs and barricades at the east and west entrances to alert the public to closures and work areas.

