Two women hurt after car rear-ends utility vehicle

MORTON TWP, Mich. — Two women are recovering from injuries after a utility vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle while driving down the road in Mecosta County.

On Friday just after 5:30 p.m., the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Hayes Road, about one-and-a-half miles from the Village of Mecosta.

Investigators say a 39-year-old women was driving a Bobcat UTV down the road when she rear-ended by a 29-year-old woman. Deputies with the sheriff's office tell FOX 17 the UTV did not have its headlights on, and the other driver did not see her.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical care for their injuries.

Deputies were assisted by local fire/rescue, Mecosta County EMS and MECD.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube